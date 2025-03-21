Pet Owner Rings The Alarm Bell On “Pup-Pies” Dog Treats Because They Sent His Pooch To The Vet With Stomach Tears And Worse

We all take pet safety seriously, which is why you should probably check out this warning from TikTok user @brativities:

“Don’t skip over this,” she says.

“Do not skip over this.”

“If you’re a pet owner, never, ever, ever, ever, ever feed your dogs these god forsaken cakes.”

That’s a lot of evers directed at some doggie treats labeled “Pup-Pies.”

“There are multiple lawsuits going on against them for these being extremely dangerous.”

“I fed my dog one on his first birthday and it resulted in a $300 vet bill. I’m so lucky that there wasn’t any damage to his internal organs, but he did have tears in his stomach and he was bleeding out of his….”

“Again, multiple lawsuits, multiple recalls.

And Petco Feeder Supply, Petsmart, all of those places still sell these.

I don’t want to show the photos, but if you look up pup pie lawsuit, pup pie recall, um, it’ll show up.

But this is insane.”

@brativities Absolutely disgusting and vile to keep these on the shelves @Petco @PetSmart @Feeders Pet Supply There are many pet safe, homemade alternatives you can find on google! NEVER trust these mass produced cakes at pet stores. These stores do NOT care about pets, or the first time this happened they’d be wiped from the shelves. I talked to a pet smart employee about it (I was respectful, their staff works there for their love of animals) and she said management is WELL AWARE of this problem, but higher ups don’t care. This needs to be solved. Where is @PETA during stuff like this…??? “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals” … this is unethical and cruel and inhumane. ♬ original sound – patZ

This username is suspicious in this context…

Some caught the warning just in time:

Even if they’ve been ok so far, reconsider:

There have been close calls:

Take care of those fur babies!

