She Took Her Dog For A Walk, But When She Passed By One House With A Dog, The Homeowner Came Outside And Yelled At Her

Having someone yell at you for no apparent reason can be scary.

This person walked their dog past a house with another dog. That shouldn’t have been a big deal, but the homeowner made it a very big deal.

Now the person walking the dog is wondering who messed up in this situation.

Read on for more details of the encounter.

AITA for taking my dog on a walk I took my dog for a walk today. We usually do different walk lengths and paths. It all depends on what we are doing that day. So we don’t always go down the same streets for every walk.

This person took their dog on a walk through a side street.

For this walk, we went down our street, and we cut through a side street. I wanted to avoid busy roads. It’s to practice my dog’s heel and recall on a long leash.

They walked past a house with another dog.

We were walking past a house that has another dog. Then I heard yelling coming from inside the house. I paid no attention as I was sure the owner was yelling at their dog, or they were trying to get him to stop doing something.

A man started following them and yelling at them.

We didn’t linger close to the house because I didn’t want to cause the other dog any distress. We were coming to the end of this small street. That’s when I heard yelling coming from behind me. I turn to see an older man coming down the driveway of the same house.

He didn’t want them walking around his house.

He yelled, and said don’t do that around my house anymore. I looked at him shocked, as he continued to yell at me. He was verbally accosting me for walking in front of his house. Becoming frightened, I turned and continued on my way with my dog.

He continued to follow them while yelling.

He continued to yell at me. He told me that he would follow me and even began to follow after me for a short while. He only stopped when I took out my phone and called my friend. I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, but AITA for walking my dog past his house?

That homeowner sounds crazy! Sidewalks are public property.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

The old guy is a bully, says this person.

This person suggests bringing some pepper spray.

Here’s more helpful advice.

Finally, this person wants to annoy the man even more.

No one owns the public walkway!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.