Son And Daughter-In-Law Expect Mother To Cancel Her Pre-Planned Disney Cruise For Their Baby’s Birth, But She Thinks Being Home Two Weeks Before Is Plenty Of Time

Balancing personal plans with family expectations isn’t always easy.

So, imagine planning a vacation months in advance, only to find out later that your trip overlaps with a major family milestone.

Would you cancel to keep the peace?

Or would you stick to your plans and hope for the best?

In the following story, a long-planned family vacation is at the center of a family conflict.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for going on a cruise right before the birth of my niece? My mom and I booked a Disney cruise with other extended family months ago, but it’s set to happen two weeks before my brother’s baby is due. My brother and his wife have been under a lot of stress (job loss, one child with a severe disability, and a high-risk pregnancy.) They were counting on my mom to watch their daughter during the birth and just found out that we would only get back two weeks before the due date. My SIL had a total meltdown, crying, yelling, and calling my mom irresponsible and selfish for going on a Disney Cruise so close to her due date, especially since they’re relying on her for child care.

Now, they have differing opinions of what should happen.

My mom thinks two weeks is plenty of time and was shocked at their reaction. However, they both still think my mom is in the wrong and should cancel the trip. If she doesn’t, it will cause “irreparable damage” to their relationship. I understand their stress, but I feel like canceling a trip we booked a long time ago and have been looking forward to just in case of an early delivery is unfair. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but what a situation!

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer this family.

This sounds right.

As this person points out, they should have a backup plan.

Here’s someone else who feels like the parents-to-be need a backup plan.

This is a really good point.

On one hand, it’s unfair for the mother to cancel her trip, but on the other, it may be hard for them to make a plan B.

The family needs to sit down and talk this one out.

