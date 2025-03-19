Hotel Customer Were Extra Nice To An Employee Who Just Dealt With Terrible Customers, So They Were Rewarded With A Luxury Suite

Back in 2008, my partner and I took a gay cruise through South America. Picture this: three days in Rio during Carnival, a week of debauchery on the high seas, and wrapping up in fabulous Buenos Aires. Pure bliss. Well, mostly. Back then, the concept of a boatload of gay people docking in port was breaking news in some places. Everyone was friendly, but I still felt like one misstep by any of us would be a permanent black mark on gays everywhere. The stakes were high!

Everyone had the same idea.

Now, my partner and I weren’t exactly rolling in it—inside cabin poor—but we splurged on a few nights at a “nice” hotel after the cruise. Turns out, so did half the queens on that ship. By 10 a.m., there was a line snaking out the lobby doors, all of us hungover and politely waiting our turn to drop bags and wander off until check-in.

Things did not go without a hitch.

Enter them. A couple behind us decided they were simply too important to wait. One of them had some VIP ultra-diamond-titanium-whatever status with the hotel, which supposedly came with early check-in. The clerk, who had the patience of a saint, explained that early check-in was based on availability—and at 10 a.m., there wasn’t any. But these two? Oh no. They lost their entitled minds. Voices were raised. The clerk’s intelligence was questioned. Her English, which was impeccable but slightly accented (we were in Buenos Aires!), was mocked. It was full Karen energy—but double-barrel gay edition. Security eventually stepped in.

But things worked out in a fantastic way.

When it was finally our turn, I felt like I needed to make amends for the sins of our people. I apologized to the clerk, told her no one should be spoken to like that, and casually mentioned how much we appreciated her professionalism. We had a lovely little chat about travel and the cruise while she processed what I assumed was a placeholder for when check-in time rolled around. Except it wasn’t. With a smile, she handed us two keys. For a suite. A massive suite with a stunning view and rooftop pool access right down the hall. “Enjoy your stay,” she said with a wink. And enjoy we did. So, to the entitled queens who screamed their way into oblivion: gracias, darlings. That view was everything.

It always pays to be nice!

