March 1, 2025 at 8:47 am

This TikTokker Saw A Photo Of Himself On A Missing Child Flyer And He Finally Figures Out What’s Going On

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

This is a weird one, folks!

A TikTokker named Adrian had all kinds of questions after he found a Missing flyer…and the photo on it was him as a kid!

He posted a series of videos on the social media platform and told viewers what happened.

Source: TikTok

Adrian said his mom gave him a file of personal information because he was going to apply for a passport and that’s when he got a big surprise.

He found a missing child flyer with the name Jorge Gimenez on it…and the photo was Adrian as a young boy.

Adrian said, “When did I ever go missing? How come I was never told? I need to call my mom.”

Source: TikTok

In the file, Adrian also found information from a program called “Smile Safe Kids” that allows families to try to find their missing children.

He said, “How many times did I go missing? I never went missing! Why is this in my paperwork? I don’t know if they like made this as a joke when I was a kid, but who the hell is Jorge Gimenez?”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the first video.

@adrian_peru

Who the hell is Jorge Gimenez 🤔🤣🤣 #Missing #Poster #Paperwork #Old #Found #Mystery

♬ original sound – Adrian

Adrian posted a follow-up video and said that his mom told him that he might have been targeted for kidnapping when he was a kid.

He said, “Back in the day in 2005 they were stealing a lot of kids. What they would do is put up a missing sign, with a photo of a kid, so that people would see photo and say ‘oh there’s the kid!’ and give them to the ‘family’, but the ‘family’ is the thief.”

Adrian added, “Growing up, my older brothers used to always tell me, ‘Oh that’s why you were adopted or abducted’. Those adopted jokes are starting to hit a little more now.”

@adrian_peru

Part 2 on the missing kid 😭😭🙏🏾 (I am not Jorge Gimenez) #Missing #Poster #kidnapped #Mystery #Found #Update#Part2

♬ original sound – Adrian

In another follow-up video, Adrian said he went to his local police station to try to figure out what was going  on, but they weren’t able to give him any information.

He said that he typed in the phone number listed on the flyer and he was surprised to learn that the number belonged to his aunt.

He told viewers, “It was my aunt’s phone number. I thought that was weird.”

Adrian finally got the truth and his mom admitted to him that the whole thing was a prank.

He said, “Low key I knew this wasn’t real, but the comments started making me double think. Case closed baby. This is not me.”

@adrian_peru

Welcome to my family 😭🙄🙄 #kidnapped #Mystery #CaseClosed #Update #JorgeGimenez #Aunt

♬ original sound – Adrian

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer is confused.

Source: TikTok

Well, that was unexpected!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter