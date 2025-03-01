This TikTokker Saw A Photo Of Himself On A Missing Child Flyer And He Finally Figures Out What’s Going On

This is a weird one, folks!

A TikTokker named Adrian had all kinds of questions after he found a Missing flyer…and the photo on it was him as a kid!

He posted a series of videos on the social media platform and told viewers what happened.

Adrian said his mom gave him a file of personal information because he was going to apply for a passport and that’s when he got a big surprise.

He found a missing child flyer with the name Jorge Gimenez on it…and the photo was Adrian as a young boy.

Adrian said, “When did I ever go missing? How come I was never told? I need to call my mom.”

In the file, Adrian also found information from a program called “Smile Safe Kids” that allows families to try to find their missing children.

He said, “How many times did I go missing? I never went missing! Why is this in my paperwork? I don’t know if they like made this as a joke when I was a kid, but who the hell is Jorge Gimenez?”

Here’s the first video.

Adrian posted a follow-up video and said that his mom told him that he might have been targeted for kidnapping when he was a kid.

He said, “Back in the day in 2005 they were stealing a lot of kids. What they would do is put up a missing sign, with a photo of a kid, so that people would see photo and say ‘oh there’s the kid!’ and give them to the ‘family’, but the ‘family’ is the thief.”

Adrian added, “Growing up, my older brothers used to always tell me, ‘Oh that’s why you were adopted or abducted’. Those adopted jokes are starting to hit a little more now.”

In another follow-up video, Adrian said he went to his local police station to try to figure out what was going on, but they weren’t able to give him any information.

He said that he typed in the phone number listed on the flyer and he was surprised to learn that the number belonged to his aunt.

He told viewers, “It was my aunt’s phone number. I thought that was weird.”

Adrian finally got the truth and his mom admitted to him that the whole thing was a prank.

He said, “Low key I knew this wasn’t real, but the comments started making me double think. Case closed baby. This is not me.”

Well, that was unexpected!

