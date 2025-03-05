Woman Let Her Parents Stay At Her House Without Making A Dime Off Of Their Rent, But When She Raised The Rent By $3, Her Mom Lost It

It’s nice to help family members out when you can, but it isn’t so nice when these family members aren’t appreciative of your generosity and are instead just taking advantage of you.

My mom thinks a court will give her my house. I bought a small, starter home during the housing market crash (completely by myself).

I lived there for the better part of a decade before buying a larger home with my now husband. My parents really wanted to live there bc it was small and easy to maintain. They have foreclosured in the past so no way would they be capable of someone giving them a mortgage. Also, my dad is retired and my mom doesn’t work. They wanted to rent from me.

For a “discounted” rent they paid off the mortgage (let’s say 50k) with an over 6 figure inheritance my parents got. A lease was written explaining that it was a prepayment of rent and their rent would be only the taxes and insurance and they would pay $350/month. Basically only going up when taxes/insurance going up. We signed the lease (with all the other typical stuff in it) and had it notorized and that’s how it’s been for awhile now.

So to be clear, I’m not making any dime on this house. I recently told them the rent would go up, by $3 (yes, THREE dollars) bc of a slight increase in the insurance. My mother lost. Her. Cool.

Claiming I’m a money hungry kid, she was going to rip out everything she did (garden and other cosmetic changes), that I owe her and I can’t evict her bc it’s her house. She’s not responsible for the insurance (lease says otherwise), insurance hasn’t been raised in a decade (look at lumber prices), I’m trying to make her pay my personal home owners insurance.

A court will show me that and GIVE her my house.

We have a notorized lease. They are listed as tenants. I am the only one on the deed. My father demanded the bills (zero balls this man has) to see if I’m ripping them off.

P.S. This house is a commutable distance from Manhattan so a studio appt around here is like $1500. This is a house with a large yard for their dog. I can easily get 2k for this house, even before they moved in.

I sent them copies of the taxes and insurance showing only their address. P.S. I’m charging them discounted taxes (you get a discount for paying in full 90 days early). I told them to add and divide by 12 and told my mother to talk to a lawyer so they can slap them straight. I guess my father agreed with me bc now she’s divorcing my father.

How can her mother be so ignorant and mean? Divorcing her father on top of everything else? Wow!

This user isn’t sure what to make of this story.

That’s right! This user thinks the mom will soon go broke for hiring a lawyer.

Exactly! This user thinks the mom is way too petty to create an issue over $3.

This user thinks the mother will be in a financial crunch after the divorce!

That’s right! This user suggests kicking the mother out for being so entitled.

Someone needs to grow up and take responsibility!

