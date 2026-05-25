“Talk to Us Face-to-Face!”: Partying Neighbors Launch Bitter Apartment Feud After Finding a Polite Noise Complaint Note

There are few things as frustrating as living next to neighbors who are always having loud parties and keeping you awake late at night.

It is often difficult to know how to handle the situation because you don’t want bad blood between you and your neighbors, but you also can’t just go without sleep.

That is what the ladies in this story were dealing with, so when the landlord wouldn’t take action, they left a note on the door of the offending neighbors, but that didn’t help either. Finally, they called the police to force them to keep it down.

The next morning, the neighbors had left a note on their door saying they were cowards for calling the cops and that they should have come talked to them face to face, so now the girls are wondering if they handled this poorly.

I certainly don’t think they did anything wrong and that the neighbors are being bullies, but read through the full details below and see what you think.

AITA for communicating with neighbors via notes? About 2 years ago, I had extremely loud neighbors that would have a good crowd over on the weekends, and sometimes during the weekdays too.

This type of thing is why many people hate living in apartments or other multi-family homes.

They’d play very bass-heavy music, play Rock Band with their windows open, girls would be screaming every minute, and I’m pretty sure they were high half the time. It’s college, so I get it, but my window was immediately adjacent to their opened windows, so I could hear everything and my walls would shake due to the bass.

Why wouldn’t the leasing office do anything? It is literally their job.

My other roommate and I have contacted the leasing office on separate occasions about this, but either they didn’t do anything about it or our neighbors got the warning but just didn’t care. The issue went on and it was heavily impeding our studying. So eventually, when we got a bit fed up, we left a note on their door asking them to keep it down.

Trying to keep the peace while getting some peace and quiet is smart.

We worded it as politely as we could, since we didn’t want bad blood between us. They ignored the note and the issue went on. It got to the point where my roommate and I did call the non-emergency police number, and requested that an office come by and just ask them to keep the noise level down, since the leasing office didn’t help and they ignored our first note.

Talking to them face-to-face would be the right thing to do.

The next morning, we found a note on our door telling us that we should “be adults” and come talk to them in person. Personally, I don’t think there is anything wrong with leaving a note, and like I said before, we were very polite about it.

Well, this is immature.

They left their number and wrote, “Text me once you decide to grow a pair.” In retrospect, we really should have asked them in person, but at the time, we genuinely did feel uncomfortable approaching them directly since we’re small-built females and our neighbors are tall males.

They have valid concerns.

The area isn’t necessarily safe, so we did what we thought was best at the time. But are we wrong for handling it this way? AITA?

No. While it is possible that talking to them face to face would have fixed the problem, that is not certain. These ladies have no obligation to discuss these issues in a way that their neighbors prefer. Especially if they feel unsafe.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Even if they were males, there is no need to communicate face-to-face.

They really did nothing wrong.

Communicating via notes is very reasonable.

Avoiding physical confrontation just makes sense.

I agree with this commenter. They have no obligation to communicate the way these offending guys desire.

They are lucky that these ladies even left a note at all. They were breaking the law by being loud, so calling the cops is an obvious reaction to that. The ladies have no obligation to communicate in the way that these lawbreaking guys prefer.

Honestly, people are way too patient with loud neighbors like this. One warning, then call the cops to deal with it. People wouldn’t put up with other types of lawbreaking right next door.