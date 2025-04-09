Employee Suggested Doing A Virtual Presentation To Avoid Traffic, But His Boss Demanded That He Show Up In The Office

Flexibility at work can make all the difference.

This man had to do a presentation at work but suggested doing it virtually since he knew traffic was going to be worse than usual.

His boss insisted that he show up at the office, and when he complied, it really backfired for his boss.

Read the story below for all the details.

Boss insisted I work in the office today My boss and I had a disagreement about working from home this week. The office is in San Francisco. I live in the East Bay. This means, I need to cross the Bay Bridge to get to work.

This man wanted to do a virtual presentation instead of an in-person.

We had an important presentation scheduled today. I wanted to do it “virtual” because the APEC meeting is in SF this week, and everything seems disrupted. President Biden and Chinese President Xi are here.

His boss insisted that he show up at the office.

It’s a two-hour commute on a typical day. I told my boss it might not be feasible to come in this week. He insisted I come in, so I said OK but don’t blame me if I get stuck in traffic. We had a pretty heated discussion about it.

He was stuck in traffic as the bridge was closed.

So today, there’s a huge backup on every freeway toward the Bay Bridge because protesters have chained themselves across all 5 lanes. The bridge is completely closed. Now, the boss wants me to do the presentation “virtual.”

He said they had to push through with the presentation without him.

I told him I can’t, I’m stuck in traffic. I can’t operate my vehicle and do the presentation. You will have to do it without me. But he isn’t really qualified.

The boss didn’t think through his demands very well.

I hate to tell you I told you so, boss!

