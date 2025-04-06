He Took The Offer To Crash With A Friend After A Night of Drinking, But When He Wasn’t Comfy Enough, He Spent $100 On An Uber Home

If you were tired and drunk, would you take a friend up on the offer to crash on the couch at their place if they lived nearby?

If so, what would you be expecting? The man in this story was expecting more than just a place to sleep.

Get ready for a story of drinks, merriment, tiny apartments, and boxer shorts.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not chipping in for my friend’s Uber after he felt uncomfortable sleeping at my place? I (26m) have been friends with Josh (26m) since college. We were basically inseparable then, but only stayed in touch intermittently since graduation. Recently he moved to NYC (where I live), and we have been hanging out like old times.

If you’ve spent any time in NYC, this next chunk should make sense to you.

Josh mainly comes near me because there’s some bars we like to go to there. I’ve offered to go to his neighborhood (he lives in a different borough), but he says there’s no fun places there. The only issue is he has to leave pretty early because the trains get wonky at night and Ubers are expensive. I’ve offered to let him crash, but he says he didn’t want to be a burden.

Then he finally took him up on the offer.

Anyway last Saturday Josh wanted to stay out and asked if he could crash. I told him of course. We went back to my studio (he knew it was a studio) and he asked if I had any pajamas he could borrow. I told him no because 1. I genuinely own no pajamas and 2. I have some sweatpants but I’m weird about people wearing my clothes. Can’t explain why just am. A germ thing.

And things got uncomfortable.

Anyway I suggest to Josh he just sleep in his boxers and he got annoyed. He said he wouldn’t have stayed if he had known I’d be so unaccommodating. And I said all I offered him was a couch to crash on. He ubered home and it was about 100 dollars.

Then the money came into play.

The next day he Venmo requests me 30 and says it’s because he would’ve gone home earlier if he known I was going to be “weird.” I denied the request and then when I tried to follow up on some previously made plans he’s been distant and has apparently trash talked me to a mutual friend. AITA?

Sounds like Josh was expecting too much.

Let’s see what the comments think on Reddit:

He’s kind of weird about his clothes.

I’ve crashed with many a friend and literally never expected clothing to be part of the deal.

Like, where does he come from that this is a normal expectation?

If you’ve had enough drinks, you can fall asleep in anything.

He was expecting way too much.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.