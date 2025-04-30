April 30, 2025 at 10:23 am

He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing

by Ashley Ashbee

A man giving a lecture

Pexels/Reddit

Ever notice that Karens are hypocritical?

Then this post will seem an example of a Karen. Maybe.

Keep reading to see who the Karen is or if they both are.

I’ll shush you back, only better

I was at an annual social/fundraiser event for a group I was active with.

Nothing super fancy. A polo shirt was fancy enough.

Nothing super expensive. My ticket was probably $30 or so and even included a meal.

But something else was more entertaining.

We were all sitting at round tables.

There was a speaker who was droning on, so I started whispering comments to my friend who was sitting next to me.

I kept getting shushed by the old lady at the next table.

Eventually I ran or of things to say so I stopped talking.

Then an opportunity arose.

But then, this same lady had the audacity to whisper something to her neighbor.

She was no louder than I was, but I shushed her so loudly that she didn’t say another word until the speaker was done talking.

Here is what folks are saying.

THIS. I don’t know why people think boredom is an excuse for rudeness.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 11.00.05 PM He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing

He sounds like a moody teenager.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 11.00.16 PM He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing

Maybe it was during a ballad?

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 11.00.38 PM He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing

I somehow doubt that, but you can dream.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 11.00.51 PM He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing

That’s not a pun, but okay.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 11.01.43 PM He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing

The speaker should have paused and stared at them.

What a couple of jerks.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter