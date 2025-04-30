He Was Bored At A Lecture And Got Called Out For Chatting Loudly, But Then The Accuser Did The Exact Same Thing
Ever notice that Karens are hypocritical?
Then this post will seem an example of a Karen. Maybe.
Keep reading to see who the Karen is or if they both are.
I’ll shush you back, only better
I was at an annual social/fundraiser event for a group I was active with.
Nothing super fancy. A polo shirt was fancy enough.
Nothing super expensive. My ticket was probably $30 or so and even included a meal.
But something else was more entertaining.
We were all sitting at round tables.
There was a speaker who was droning on, so I started whispering comments to my friend who was sitting next to me.
I kept getting shushed by the old lady at the next table.
Eventually I ran or of things to say so I stopped talking.
Then an opportunity arose.
But then, this same lady had the audacity to whisper something to her neighbor.
She was no louder than I was, but I shushed her so loudly that she didn’t say another word until the speaker was done talking.
Here is what folks are saying.
THIS. I don’t know why people think boredom is an excuse for rudeness.
He sounds like a moody teenager.
Maybe it was during a ballad?
I somehow doubt that, but you can dream.
That’s not a pun, but okay.
The speaker should have paused and stared at them.
What a couple of jerks.
