Her Boyfriend Goes Days Without Showering And Has Horrible Body Odor, So She’s Planning On Breaking Up With Him

Good hygiene is essential in keeping relationships.

This woman talks about her boyfriend who refuses to shower or brush his teeth for days.

When she asks him to take a shower, he refuses to do it.

She cares about him, but she is fed up with his poor hygiene. Now she’s wondering if she should end the relationship.

Read the story below.

AITAH for wanting to break up with my boyfriend because he has bad hygiene? My boyfriend (31M) refuses to do anything with his hygiene. He goes days and days without showering. We live together, and I have literally been keeping count of the days he doesn’t shower or brush his teeth.

This woman told her boyfriend about his bad odor, but he refused to do anything about it.

We are on day 5 currently. The smell is so bad. I’ve told him, “You smell. Please take a shower.” With zero action following. It’s not depression or skin issues. It is just pure laziness.

She admitted not wanting to touch him.

He’s a good man overall, and does anything he can for me. But the hygiene is destroying our intimacy. I don’t want to touch him, and it’s been a month and a half since we’ve been intimate.

She’s also ready to break up with him.

I’ve already dealt with two UTIs and two yeast infections before, so I knew how bad the no shower thing really was. I’m ready to leave and break up. I can’t do this anymore.

Her boyfriend thinks there’s no issue with his smell.

I have to wash our sheets 2 to 3 times a week. I can’t handle the smell of BO. Am I being over dramatic or is this valid? I’m losing my mind. He says I’m wrong and he doesn’t smell. AITA?

I can’t believe she’s put up with his poor hygiene for so long. She needs to break up with him if he doesn’t literally clean up.

Let’s read the comments of other people on Reddit.

Warning: Body odor can destroy relationships.

