Her Boyfriend’s Child Refused To Eat What She Prepared For Dinner, So This Woman Sent The Kid To Bed Hungry

AITA for telling my boyfriends kids to eat what’s for dinner or don’t eat at all? I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (30M) for a little over a year now. We recently moved in together. I have an 8-year-old kid from an ex, and my boyfriend has 2 kids, ages 6 and 9.

Since we moved in together, I now have his children every weekend. He works Fridays, so I am alone with them until he is off work.

Friday night, I made meatloaf with roasted broccoli and mashed potatoes. My son eats well, and he knows to eat the best he can. And if he doesn’t finish his food, that’s okay, but at least, he eats the most he can unless he doesn’t want a before bedtime snack.

I hold my boyfriend’s children to these same rules. We haven’t had any issues with it ’til Friday night. Neither of the kids liked the food. The 9-year-old ate it, but the 6-year-old refused. I said, “I’m not making you another meal.” So he went to bed without dinner.

When my boyfriend got home, his 6-year-old was complaining he was hungry. And my boyfriend got upset with me because I refused to make him something else. I told him I wouldn’t give his children different rules than my child.

He got upset. He ended up making him something else to eat Then, he told me that it was horrible of me to “deny a child dinner.” He blamed it on his young age, explaining I had to be more lenient.

I explained that I had raised a young child before, and I was once a young child. I followed those same rules. This just resulted in a huge argument, and him calling me ignorant.

Today, we got a call from my boyfriend’s ex, and now, the children don’t want to come until Saturday, or late Friday night. They won’t come until my boyfriend is off work.

This caused another big argument between my boyfriend and I. He once again called me an ignorant jerk. He said I needed to change my way of thinking. AITA?

