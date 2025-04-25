Her Mom Wants Her To Stop Dating Her Boyfriend So She Can Date His Dad, But She Doesn’t See Why She Should

Man, the nerve of some people…

I’m all for being accommodating and stuff like that when it comes to my family members, but this is WILD.

Is this young woman being unreasonable to her mother who had a very specific request of her?

Read on and see what the heck is going on here…

AITA for telling my mom she can’t date my boyfriend’s dad? “My parents separated when I was around 3 years old, both moved on with different partners. I only saw my biological dad every week or 2 as a kid and when I was 11 I stopped seeing or speaking to him completely. Several years after their split, my mom met a new guy, Jason, who she had my sister with and got married to when I was 9. I always considered my stepfather as my dad because he acted like one and treated me better than my biological dad ever did. About 8 years later they divorced and my mom never had any serious relationships until recently. My sister and I still keep contact with Jason, talking to him all the time. I am currently 24. During college I met my now boyfriend, Mateusz, I love him so much and he means the world to me.

Uh oh…

However, he was raised by his single dad who’s a few years older than my mom. After me and my boyfriend introduced our parents to each other, they seemed to get along great which we were happy about. Fast forward around 9 months and I’m at my mom’s house. She tells me that she needs to talk to me about something and that she ‘doesn’t want me to get upset/angry’ at her. At first I thought she’d maybe went back to my sister’s dad but that wasn’t the case. She proceeds to tell me that her and my boyfriend’s dad have been seeing each other over the past several months and have ‘developed feelings’ for one another, they want to make it official but think that it’ll be strange once people find out that their children are dating each other.

What?!?!

She basically told me that I had to end things with Mateusz so that her and his dad could be together. I flipped out on her and told her that no I would NOT be ending things with him just because she likes his dad. We got into an argument and I left the house, calling my boyfriend to tell him what happened. We sat in his living room and he called his dad to ask what was going on, his dad then told him what my mom told me and that he ‘was sorry it had to be this way’. We were both shocked and didn’t know what to do/think. Obviously neither of us wanted to end things but we just don’t know how to go about this situation. After all 4 of us had a conversation together, they even mentioned potential marriage and how we would definitely have to do something about our relationship if that was the case. I’ve had a few family members reach out to me about the situation and are on my side, however mom twisted the story somehow (idk the full details it’s still very confusing) and other people believe we’re in the wrong for ‘not wanting our parents to be happy’. The whole situation is ridiculous and my little sister has even told our dad (Jason) about it and he thinks the whole thing is hilarious and that mom’s a ‘psycho’. It’s all stressing me out and idk what to do. Mateusz has been nothing but sweet and supportive, trying to calm the situation on his need as best as he can but I just can’t cope with it. Help!! Me and BF have been dating for almost 4 years, parents have known each other for about a year. (We never introduced them sooner for many different personal reasons but we’ve still known each other longer so it’s not like we’re the ones causing trouble.). AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person didn’t hold back.

This sure was a crazy request!

What an awkward situation.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.