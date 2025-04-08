Her Wealthy Friends Weren’t Comfortable In Her Lower-Class Neighborhood, But She Thinks They’re A Couple Of Spoiled Brats

I personally think it’s a good idea in life to have all kinds of friends from different backgrounds.

AITA for saying my friend was overreacting about feeling unsafe? “I (15F) have a scholarship to a private school that would otherwise charge a total of £120K. I have a group of 6 close friends (all 14/15 year old girls) who all range from regular middle class to very wealthy. We occasionally have sleepovers at each other’s houses, and I’m the only one who’s yet to host one.

Here’s the thing: I live in a council house (basically a house we don’t have to pay for) in a very lower class neighbourhood full of crime, burglaries, robberies, fights, etc. My friends know that I’m poor but they’d never treated me differently for it until now. We planned to stay at my place for the weekend, and we went straight to my home after school. On the way, one of my friends kept making remarks about how “intimidating” the people were in my area and the others just agreed, including calling this homeless man who came up to us asking for money “creepy” and “perverted”. This group of teenagers started randomly harassing and yelling stuff at us, trying to start an argument, and when they left my friends called them “trashy” and “chavs” (a derogatory term for lower class people). Previously I’d opened up to them about how hard it was to live here and how our house had been vandalised before and how we had to hide valuables incase of a break-in. I live in a small two bedroom flat on the first floor.

My bedroom is only a box room that’s small enough for my bed to fit exactly at one end, I sleep on a mattress on the floor, and the only other furniture I had was a box for storage and when my friends saw this they kept giving fake, sarcastic compliments about how “cozy” and “tiny” it was. After about an hour, one of my friends called her parents to pick her up and made some excuse about how she suddenly remembered that she had a family thing planned, which I initially believed.

Then, soon after, another friend also said she had to leave as she was feeling sick. At this point I got suspicious and they eventually revealed that they felt “unsafe” staying over in my neighbourhood and wanted to leave. One friend said my house felt dangerous since my mum was working a shift that afternoon and wouldn’t come home until midnight, and my friend was scared someone might break in, which was so irrational because I’d lived here my whole life and I was fine. She was the richest of us and lived in a huge house and had no idea what it’s like to not be privileged. She had an awful experience in a poor neighbourhood a few years ago so I get what she was feeling, but we were literally staying inside so there’s no reason for her to overreact. I told her she was being overdramatic, yet the rest and my friends all agreed with her saying she was justified in feeling unsafe. I couldn’t stand how they made me feel alienated for being poor and how they couldn’t even walk in my shoes for one weekend.

In the heat of the moment I said my friends were all spoiled brats, and we ended up in a huge argument and they ended up cancelling the sleepover. AITA?”

