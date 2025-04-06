Her Wife Made An Insulting Joke At Dinner, So This Woman Took The Car And Left Her In The Restaurant To Pay The Bill

Jokes are meant to be funny, not insulting.

This woman and her wife were having dinner at a restaurant.

Her wife made an insulting joke about her career, so she left.

Do you think she did the right thing? Read the full story below.

AITA for leaving my wife at a restaurant after she insulted me? My wife (31F) and I (30F) were at a restaurant We were celebrating a big milestone in my career. I was talking about my career in voice acting, which I absolutely love.

She decided to insult me by saying, “You should be a mime instead so no one has to hear you talking anymore.” My wife always makes a lot of jokes like these. Basically, she insults me, which I usually don’t pay too much attention to.

This “joke,” in particular, really hurt me because I used to be very self conscious about my voice. I was bullied for years about the way I used to speak, so this hit me really hard. She also knows this was a hard point in my life and it was very hard to get past it.

After she said this, I just said “Are you serious?” Then I stood up abruptly and walked away. I didn’t tell her where I was going, but I drove to my studio and have been here for the past few hours.

She has been blowing up my phone with calls and messages because I left her at the restaurant to pay the bill. It was an expensive restaurant, and I usually pay for our outings as I make more money. She was also mad that I left her ‘stranded’ as I took the car when I left.

I’m not sure if I’m overreacting. My wife always says this is just her sense of humour. She says I need to stop being a snowflake. She is blowing up my phone calling me immature for leaving over a ‘joke’. Am I the jerk for leaving her at the restaurant?

