His Customer Was Being Difficult And Demanding So He Outsmarted Her By Pretending To Give In To Her Request

I tricked a computer store customer Long time ago I was doing part time in a retail computer store. One day, a customer brought in a mouse, complaining it was defective. I noticed it had an obvious bent connector. This was an older type connection that’s circular with pins, and you need to reasonably line up with the port to connect.

I explained the problem. The pins need to line up to the holes. And be careful not to force it in if the pins aren’t lined up because you might damage it.

I bent the pin slightly back, demonstrated how to connect, and showed it working. She gets defensive, and says it’s the mouse’s fault for being hard to connect (kinda right). She wants me to replace it with a new mouse. We go back and forth a few times. I explain there’s nothing defective with her mouse. And she blames something and restates her demand.

Eventually, she just says I don’t care and wants a manager. At this point, a new mouse isn’t worth the effort, and she probably won’t break the new one now. I tell her I’ll be back, and take the mouse into the back repair area to do a swap.

There, I noticed intact discarded packaging for the exact mouse and get an idea. After wiping down her mouse, I take one of the boxes and repackage and resticker it. When I bring it to the front, I hand it to the customer saying, “Here’s your mouse.” After giving a self satisfied smirk, she takes it and leaves the store.

Sometimes, the best way to win an argument is to let the other person think they did.

