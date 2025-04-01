His Girlfriend Was Insisting That He Pay For Her Sister’s Student Loans After He Already Said No, So He Broke Up With Her

Student loans can be debilitating for young people.

This man paid off his girlfriend’s student loans with his winnings, but that wasn’t enough for her. She also wanted him to pay for her sister’s loans, as well.

He broke up with her instead and wonders if he overreacted.

Do you think he did the right thing? Read the full story below.

AITAH for breaking up with my girlfriend after she insisted I pay for her sister’s student loans? So I (28M) have been dating my girlfriend (26F) for about 2 years. A few months ago, I got really lucky on stake and won about $80K. It’s not life-changing money but definitely a nice chunk of change.

My girlfriend has been struggling with student loans (about $35K). So, I decided to help her out and paid them off completely. She was super grateful at first. She was crying and thanking me for weeks.

His girlfriend started asking him to pay her sister’s loans, too.

Fast forward to last week. Her sister (24F) is also dealing with student loans, about $42K worth. My girlfriend started hinting that since I helped her, I should also help her sister. I laughed it off at first, thinking she was joking.

She started to get pushy.

She wasn’t. She got increasingly pushy about it. She was saying things like, “You have plenty left.” She also said, “It’s selfish to help me, but not my sister.” “Family helps family,” she added.

He explained why he wouldn’t do it.

I explained that I care about her family, but I’m not responsible for her sister’s loans. I already did something generous that most boyfriends wouldn’t do, and her sister’s finances aren’t my responsibility.

She gave him an ultimatum.

This turned into a massive fight where she called me selfish and greedy. She literally said, “What’s the point of having money if you don’t help people with it?” She gave me an ultimatum. Either pay her sister’s loans or she’d reconsider our relationship.

So he broke up with her.

I broke up with her on the spot. Now, she’s blowing up my phone saying I overreacted. She said her family thinks I’m a jerk. So AITA for refusing to pay for her sister’s loans and ending the relationship?

His girlfriend is the one who overreacted. She let greed ruin their relationship.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

You give some people an inch, and they want a mile.

