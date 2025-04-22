She Wanted To Foster A Loving Home For Her Blended Family, But Her Boyfriend’s Rambunctious Daughter Kept Invading Her Personal Space

Blended families require patience, compromise, and a little bit of personal space.

AITA for asking my boyfriend to not let his daughter in my room when I’m not there? I get that kids are curious, but every time I come home from my overnight shifts, I can tell he lets her in my room.

It shouldn’t be a big deal, but I’m particular about how my stuff is organized, and last time he let her sleep in my room, she peed in my bed.

I have my own children as well, and I make it a point to ensure they know that my boyfriend’s and his daughter’s rooms are private. We have to ask before we go into anyone’s room. My boys sleep with me in my room, and his daughter sleeps with him in his room most of the time as well. This is why we have separate bedrooms — since my boys don’t feel comfortable with men, we made it a point to create comfortable spaces for all.

I don’t know, I feel like an evil stepmom even though I love her, and I definitely show her that, but I also value my privacy. AITA?

