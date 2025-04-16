Subway Employee Was Instructed To Only Put 3 Olives On A Sandwich As A Way Of Cutting Costs, But They Never Followed The Rule Unless A Customer Was Rude

Fast food rules sometimes don’t make sense.

This employee working at Subway was told to put only 3 olives on each sandwich.

Most employees ignored this rule, but if a customer was rude, it was suddenly time to follow the rules as strictly as possible.

Check out the full story below.

Subway olive policy Roughly 19 years ago, I worked at Subway as a “sandwich artist.” We had a company policy relating to olives. You were to put 3 olives per 6-inch sandwich, 6 olives for foot-long sandwiches.

If customers ask, they could add more.

A customer could ask for more olives, but we were required to place olive in increments of 3 (or 6). This is each time they asked for more olives. This was to cut costs as the olives were expensive.

The policy was never followed.

This policy was obviously never followed. No one wants just 3 olives on their sandwich, so you would normally just throw some on and call it good.

But if customers are rude, they surely get only 3 olives!

However, sometimes, a customer was rude or treated us like crap. So, the policy went into effect full force. The frustration and anger you could instill by leveraging this policy was amazing. And believe me when I said we made good use of it.

That’s funny! The rules only apply when customers are rude.

Never be a jerk to someone handling your food.

