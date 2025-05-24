A Bus Driver Ignored Them And Kept On Driving, So They Reported Him To The Company

You’ve probably been in this situation at some point…

You’re in a hurry, you’re waiting at a bus stop…and the bus driver zooms right past you like you don’t even exist.

Doh!

So how would you respond?

Well, this Reddit user was so annoyed that they decided to exact some petty revenge.

Read on to get all the details about what went down!

Revenge on a bus driver who didn’t stop. “Almost one year ago today, a bus driver ignored my presence at a bus stop and decided to keep on driving.

Hello?!?!

I thought he didn’t see me or didn’t know I wanted to get on the bus, so I made eye contact and waved at him to stop. What does he do when I do this? He shakes his head and keeps on going! Once he had gotten closer, I could clearly see that it was a driver who had done the same thing to me at another stop. His justification that time? “You have to wave to get me to stop.” Oh really, then why didn’t that work this time? I was not going to let this pattern stand. Fortunately, another bus was right behind. While not going to the same place, it got me to another stop where the first bus had stopped for a bit. This allowed me to get on the first bus. Do I exact my revenge now? Make him explain his actions? No. I tried that once to no effect. I do this in the passive-aggressive style that is a staple of this subreddit. I send the transit agency’s customer service an email.

They really let him have it!

In this novel of an email, I reference the time, date, vehicle number, direction of travel, and everything necessary to identify the driver. I quote the transit agency’s website where it says “stand next to the sign” to signify intent to board. I say this is the one time I have ever not thanked a bus driver because I was so dissatisfied. I even go so far as mention that people with disabilities might not be able to wave at the bus, like the driver told me to. And since that fateful day and the emails between me and customer service, I have never seen that driver again.”

I don’t think that driver will make that mistake again…

Do your job, dude!

