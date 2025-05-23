A Nurse’s Patient Was In Terrible Pain, But The Doctor Kept Putting Off Pain Medication Until The Wife Stormed In

When you’re in pain from surgery or some other illness, it’s reasonable to expect your doctor at the hospital will give you pain medication.

Unfortunately it doesn’t always happen that way.

I used to work night shift as a nurse. One night many years ago, I received a patient on my unit from the emergency room. My patient was accompanied by his lovely wife. When I introduced myself to them as being their nurse, I noticed immediately he was in severe pain.

I reviewed his chart and orders and the doctor had not ordered any pain medications for him, just written to admit him to the unit. I called the doctor and he told me he was not going to order anything until he reviewed the patient’s chart and saw them. I was confused because he did see them in the emergency room, so why the delay? I tried to ask, but he insisted he would be up to the unit soon and then hung up. I apologized to the patient and the wife, relaying the doctor’s message. Several minutes later, the doctor comes up and I ask him again for any pain medications I could give as my patient was still having severe pain. The doctor told me no, then gathered a bunch of charts, sat at the nursing station and ignored me.

I went back to the patient’s room again, apologized and told them that the doctor was here but was wanting to review charts first before making orders. I could tell the wife was becoming angry as her poor husband had been having severe pain with no relief. She asked me where the doctor was and I gladly escorted her to the nursing station. I told the doctor that the patient’s wife wanted to talk to him. I remember her ripping into him about the wait, her husband suffering and his refusal to write for any medication. He immediately apologized and gave me orders for medications that could be given immediately. So yay for family members who can yell at doctors because I can’t.

