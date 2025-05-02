Couple’s Bedtime Routines Didn’t Align, And It Led To A Morning Filled With Tension And Unmet Expectations

Relationships thrive on understanding, but conflicting routines can lead any couple down a bad path.

When one night owl’s bedtime habits clashed with their partner’s early rising tendencies, it created more conflict than either was expecting.

AITA for not going to bed earlier? My boyfriend and I have been together for about 6 months now.

One night, their routines clashed.

Last night I was sitting and reading a book. He wanted to go to sleep, and I wasn’t ready. I told him this and explained I planned on reading a good chunk of the book before going to sleep.

One partner tried their best compromise while still getting time to themselves to read.

At one point, I even went and laid in bed with him until he fell asleep, then went back out into our living room to continue reading. I got carried away and ended up finishing the book (it was Jurassic Park, a terrific read).

But their partner wasn’t happy.

He woke up at 1:30am and came out, really upset with me. I explained that I just wanted to finish it and apologized, then he asked me not to be upset with him when he woke me up in the morning. He said as soon as I was done, I should join him in bed.

The next morning, the tension continued.

Fast forward to the morning. I roll out of bed and make him his lunch at 5:50am. I wasn’t upset when he woke me up, and I still did what I had to do this morning. Yet, he is still upset with me. He didn’t even kiss me on the lips to say goodbye and got upset when I tried to talk to him about it.

Now they’re at a loss for what to do next.

I guess I just do not understand what I did wrong? I understand going to sleep early, but today is my day off… and I still woke up and did what I had to do this morning. AITA for not going to bed earlier?

Even the seemingly small things can cause a monumental rift in a relationship.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user questions if living together so soon was the best choice.

Multiple aspects of this story don’t sit well with this commenter.

His behavior could be a sign of trouble ahead.

Maybe it’s time this boyfriend start learning a bit more autonomy.

The biggest problem here was a clash of expectations.

Perhaps this couple should begin with meeting each other halfway.

