Employee Got Scolded By A Coworker For Returning 5 Minutes Late From Lunch, So When They Stopped Working Free Overtime, The Boss Was Mad

If someone’s pulling their weight and then some, nitpicking them might just cost you more than five minutes.

So, what would you do if a co-worker scolded you for returning from lunch five minutes late, despite all the unpaid overtime you’ve been putting in? Would you shrug it off because they’re not your boss anyway? Or would you start sticking strictly to your hours just to prove a point?

In the following story, one dedicated employee decides enough is enough, and their quiet protest leaves management with a whole new appreciation for those “extra” hours. Here’s what happened.

Boss trashed me for 5 min late, so I complied to their wishes I worked at a great company, not hourly paid. The official hours are 9h30 – 12h-14h (but there is only one hour of lunch break; you have to manage it between those times) – 18h. I love my work. I often arrive before 9 and leave after 18h45, so I work almost 2 hours more every day. So I work 10 hours a week, “free” but gladly done. I really enjoy what I am doing.

One day, her lunch break was slightly too long.

One day, for my lunch break, I went to have sushi, but the cashier made a small mistake with the bill, and we had to stay a few minutes longer to correct it. So I came back to work at 14h05 (left at 13h), so… 5 minutes more than the usual lunch break. A girl who works there (not my boss, or any kind of supervisor) trashed me for being late, not respectful, yada yada yada… I was really mad. I am no child, we are not at school or anything, and my job was always done to my client’s satisfaction.

No more overtime.

So the next day and the following week, I arrived at 9h30 precisely and left at 18h on the clock. My (real) boss was quite annoyed, because well, I worked way less than before, and I explained the situation. I don’t know what happened to her, but she never trashed anyone after that 🙂

Wow! She didn’t see that coming.

Let’s check out how Reddit readers feel about this story.

This is an interesting way to look at it.

This person sees it as a wake-up call.

Here’s someone who thinks he’s too sensitive.

Good advice.

No one should work for free.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.