Family’s Dentist Told Everyone They Should Consider Getting Invisalign, So The Dad Accused Her Of Committing Malpractice

When you go to a dentist for a long time, you should be able to trust that they are doing what is in your best interest for your teeth.

What would you do if as soon as they got approved to offer Invisalign, they started pushing you and your whole family to get it even though it wasn’t needed?

That is what happened to the father in this story, so he called the dentist out on pushing this unnecessary work.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my dentist, she commits malpractice. My family goes to the same dentist. She recently told my two daughters and my wife that they need to consider Invisalign. She had never mentioned a need for this ever before to any of us. As matter of fact, the hygienist has had others come in to look at my oldest teeth as she says they are amazing.

This dentist is very shady.

Today, I’m in for a cleaning and can hear the dentist talking to someone in the next room about Invisalign. I asked the hygienist what’s the scoop. She rolled her eyes and said she can do Invisalign now. She comes in and sure enough she tells me I should consider Invisalign.

I think we all know exactly why she is recommending it now.

I asked why now when it’s never mentioned in the last 20 years. No answer other than don’t do it. I told her it was a form of malpractice trying to get everybody to do it. She got huffy and said maybe I need to find a new dentist. My youngest became conscientious about her teeth after she was told she needs Invisalign. AITAH?

The dentist is clearly pushing unnecessary work just to make money, so I agree, it is time to find a new dentist.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this.

This seems to go beyond just simple sales tactics.

This commenter says it is marketing.

This person thinks it may be illegal.

Ok, technically it isn’t malpractice.

This person says to go see a new dentist.

Maybe not malpractice, but it is unethical for sure.

