Girl Kept Pestering Older Boy To Take Her To Prom, But He Told Her Multiple Times That He’s Not Interested

One of my biggest pet peeves in life is pushy people who won’t take NO for an answer.

It drives me nuts!

And I can only imagine how this young man must’ve felt when he kept getting bothered by a girl about the prom.

Did he act like a jerk?

Read his story and YOU be the judge.

AITA for telling a girl I’m not taking her to prom? “This year I’m a junior and so I can go by myself to prom. A girl, who is a sophomore, I’m not exactly close with asked me multiple times throughout the year if she could go with me, and I have said no every single time. Well the other day I was talking about it to my best friend (a Junior) and said that “we should get tickets together because it’ll be cheaper.” And the girl buts in and goes “when are you getting your ticket.” I was like “I don’t know, why?”.

Wow…

Well she goes, “I have my money, when do you want me to give it to you?”. Which I feel like is a kinda crazy thing cuz I’ve said I’m not taking you. And mind you she’s the type of girl who complains about everything then gloats about how good she is at everything, it’s exhausting. She does insults (at everyone but me, anything I say she has to agree and if I call her out on insults she’ll apologize). And last thing she knew me and my friend were gonna take two graduates that we’re close with to prom (that didn’t work out). And the whole thing is her brother (who is an upperclass man) cannot take her.

Take a hint!

I don’t remember what I said to her but then she was like “well my mom is gonna make me go to prom”. I said, “what is she gonna do, come up to the school and go ‘My baby needs to go to prom!’, which no one would put past her.

It ended up with her saying “well, my mom already bought my flowers.” I told her “that’s not my problem when I, and others, have already told you no”, and in my mind it was like ‘that’s a mean thing to say.’

His mom has a good point.

And then when I talked to my mom she was like “she could be lying.” And I proceeded to be like “that’s still messed up??”. And she did it in a pouty, sulky way. Well it ended with her being like “my mom will probably make my brother take me”, I thought the ENTIRE reason you’ve been asking is because he couldn’t take you??? Anyways, AITA?”

That girl is way too pushy. Nobody has to take her to prom.

Here’s what Reddit readers had to say.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Some people don’t understand the meaning of the word NO.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.