Her Husband Pulled His Usual Prank On Her Mom, So She Got Irritated And Confronted Him About It

Some jokes are too cruel to be funny. In those cases, are they even jokes at all?

This woman shares that her husband has a usual prank that he always pulls on her.

She finds this irritating.

He pulled the same prank on her mom, and that led to a fight.

Read the story below for all the details.

My husband has a peculiar way of pranking that i dont find funny at all. Basically, if there is something I especially like, he would first ask if I want it. I would get all excited. Then after a few minutes, he would just deny it. He would give excuses as to why that thing is not good for you, and then laughs. I find this extremely annoying.

Her husband pulled his usual prank on her mom.

He recently pulled this prank with my mother. She loves one particular ice cream that is not available everywhere. It’s a 15-minute drive away. My brother usually gets it for her, but now that he is abroad, it’s not possible. My father works long hours so he comes home late, and my mom can’t drive.

He got her mom’s hopes up, then joked about it.

Basically, she is not able to enjoy it often. So my husband went up to my mom. He asked if she would like to have that ice cream. She got all excited. But then a few minutes later, my husband laughed.

Her mom got annoyed by the prank.

He said ice cream is not good for her health, so he won’t get it. And he went back to doing something else. Now, my mom got irritated, then I got irritated.

This woman confronted her husband about it.

Then, later on, I asked him to stop pulling pranks like that because no one finds it funny, and it is sometimes hurtful. He got mad, saying he can’t change his entire personality. He said my family is his family, too, so he does not always have to be so formal around them.

They got into a huge argument.

This led to a huge fight, and I said a few things I’m not proud of. I am now regretting my words. Should I have asked my mom to let it go?

Now, she’s wondering if she’s being too uptight about it.

Am I being too uptight? Do people joke like that? AITA? He is an amazing husband and father and is always kind and supportive, but this one thing irritates me to no end.

I wouldn’t enjoy those types of pranks either.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal take on the issue.

This person advises them to “just say no, thanks.”

Here’s another valid point from this person.

He’s sadistic, says this user.

Lastly, people are calling out the husband.

Building you up just to tear you down? Now that’s just cruel.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.