Her Parents Secretly Drained Her College Education Account To Pay For Her Brother’s Wedding, So She Took Them To Court To Reclaim What Was Rightfully Hers

Money set aside for a child’s future is supposed to be protected, not stolen from right under their nose.

Her great-aunt saved for her education, but her parents spent it on her brother’s wedding without telling her. Now she’s left holding student debt and the weight of the betrayal of a lifetime.

Should she do something about it or accept that the money is gone?

AITA for suing my parents for my college money. My great-aunt set up savings accounts for all of her female relatives. In our culture, education for women is not really valued, and she thought that was nonsense. She lived with her father in London where she was educated. She went on to attend university and became a doctor. She married a British man, they moved to America, and had a great life.

Her great aunt was committed to honoring her education, even after her death.

She funded the education of as many of her nieces and grandnieces as she could. When she passed away, she left money for every girl relative she could.

But that didn’t prevent her parents from betraying her trust and the wishes of their late relative.

My parents managed to access the accounts that were set up for my sister and me. They used it to pay for my brother’s wedding. My sister didn’t care because she got married two years out of high school and had no intention of going to college.

When she found out, she was flabbergasted.

When I graduated, I went to the bank to get money for school, and it was almost all gone. There was like $13,000 left. I asked my parents about it, and they said they had needed the money. I finally found out where the money went. I got furious.

After she went her separate ways, she decided she was going to fight this.

I got student loans and moved out. I am a great source of shame to them, and I don’t give two cares. I am currently suing them for the money that was left for me.

But it would mean acting alone against her entire family.

My entire family is against me. They all think I am a complete AH for airing private family business in public, and that I am putting money ahead of family.

My friends are all on my side, but they are all Americans and don’t really get my culture. Neither do I, to be honest.

Her brother tried to make her a deal, but she was skeptical.

My brother called me up and offered to pay for my university if I drop the lawsuit. I agreed as long as we had a legally binding contract.

Once again, she was made out to be the victim.

He said I was being an AH for not trusting him. I said he should not have accepted my money for his wedding.

It is causing all kinds of embarrassment in our community. I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this, but I don’t want to have this debt I should not have. AITA?

They say money shouldn’t come before family, but that’s easy to say when you’re not the one who was stolen from.

