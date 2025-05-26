Her Whole Family Is Really Into Pokémon Cards, But Her Husband Insists She Shouldn’t Have Bought Them So Close To Her Birthday

As someone who was around when Pokemon first came to be, I am constantly astonished at how long it’s managed to remain popular.

Furthermore, because it now has such a long history, a element of vintage has been added to the collectables, creating lots of speculation and collection mania.

Which for the most part is just fun, until it starts causing stress.

Read this story to see how a Pokemon card collection is causing family drama.

AITA for buying pokemon cards a week before my birthday?

My birthday is next Saturday. My husband has casually started collecting pokemon cards over the past couple of years. Just like, buying a pack here or there if he stops at Walgreens or whatever. A few weeks ago we started playing Pokemon TCGP, basically a card collector for mobile. My son(5) really likes opening packs with us and it’s become kind of a fun little activity we all do together.

She’s been looking for more cards.

For the last few weeks I’ve been wanting to get a couple of packs, but they’re out of stock at all the stores nearby. I kept checking in every so often but didn’t have any luck. My husband knew I wanted cards but I never mentioned them for my birthday specifically.

But this was going to “evolve” into an entire situation.

I’ve kind of had a long week. Today is my last day of work for the week so this morning I decided id buy a little box of 6 packs online and we could open them all together after work today (two packs for each of us), just something cool to celebrate the end of the week. When my husband got to work I mentioned to him I had ordered some cards and he immediately got upset with me and started talking about how wrong it was that I bought pokemon cards a week before my birthday and how he had gotten me some already. He also got our coworker to shame me too, saying to me that even though I said I was getting them for the three of us (husband, son, and myself) i had actually gotten them for me and that was wrong.

She was pretty surprised by this reaction.

My husband and I have never had any rules about not being able to buy certain things within a certain time frame before holidays or anything so I was kind of surprised. I tried explaining that it’s not like you can only have one pack of cards, and I don’t even know that the box is bought is the same type as the packs he bought. He’s still upset and insisting I’m in the wrong.

You never know what’s in a pack of Pokemon cards, so it’s not a problem to have MORE packs to open!

