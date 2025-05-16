His Mother Ignored The Purpose Of Special Parking Spaces, So Teen Became Increasingly Uncomfortable By The Judgemental Stares And Harsh Notes Left By Other Parkers

What seems like a simple parking spot on the surface can end up turning into a complicated social standoff.

When his mother repeatedly parked in a spot meant for families of young children, one teenager quickly learned from the dirty looks that there’s a heavy price to pay for convenience.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I asked my mom to stop parking in the parent and child parking spaces everytime she goes shopping with me? So my mom usually takes me (18M) grocery shopping and parks in the parent and child spaces. She does this even if we’re going somewhere else such as malls, hospitals, and other places. She doesn’t always do this, but does this very often.

Other people definitely take notice of this social faux pas.

We would often get nasty looks from mothers with young children in the parking lot every time we would get out of our car or load our groceries in. Since I hate being stared at, I asked my mom if it’s even okay to park in those spaces despite me being an adult.

But the mom defends her parking spaces.

My mom just said, “I can park here because you are my child.” My mom sold her car and got a new one and still continues to park in those spaces every time she goes grocery shopping with me.

The judgement escalated.

We still get those dirty looks from families and it gets me tense, knowing that one of them wants to scream at us. We received an aggressive note saying, “If you do not have kids, do not park here,” which my mom just ripped up and ignored.

He continues to sound the alarm that his mother needs to change her ways.

I want to ask my mom again because I’m scared of what will happen to us, but I’m scared that she will get angry or worse. WIBTA?

The mother may have been ok brushing off the dirty looks, but he wasn’t.

What did Reddit have to say?

Regardless of the legality of her actions, her mother really should be more mindful of those around her.

Her mom definitely isn’t handling this situation properly.

Her mother should know that what she’s doing isn’t right.

A parking space might not seem like a big deal, but respect for others always is.

Sometimes doing what feels convenient isn’t the same as doing what’s right.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.