Customer Didn’t Pay His Library Fine By The Deadline And It Doubled, So He Got Petty About How He Paid It Back

Late fees can be frustrating, especially when they add up over time.

This man received a hefty library fine.

He made a last-minute effort to pay it on time, using a credit card, but he found out that the library only takes cash for payment.

His fine got doubled, so he decided to pay it off in the most inconvenient way.

Library won’t take card payment and fines will double without immediate payment. This happened about 10 years ago, and I was really frustrated. I got mailed a notice from our local public library. I had a $40 in library fines, and that if they weren’t paid by a certain deadline, they would double.

The library was downtown next to my work but a long ways from my home. At the time, I was taking public transit. Of course, I procrastinated to the last day and went in after work to pay the fine before it doubles.

I only carried my driver’s license, my credit card, and bus pass in my phone case. I had no wallet. I came to find out, the library doesn’t take cards. Only cash or checks.

It’s after 5. The bank was closed. I didn’t carry checks. There was no way I can make it home and back using the bus.

I asked for mercy and promise to bring in cash or a check the next morning. They wouldn’t make an exception. They doubled my fine even though I tried to pay it on time. I was really frustrated.

Cue malicious compliance. I’ve already had my fine doubled, so there was no rush to pay it at this point. I calculated that it was $1.56 per week if I pay it over 52 weeks. I set up my bank’s automatic bill pay for a weekly reoccurring payment.

For an entire year, they snail-mailed me the receipt for my weekly check payments. I think it is their policy. The envelopes were all hand-written. It probably cost them double or more in man-hours to process their doubled fine.

A little consideration goes a long way.

