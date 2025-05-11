Man Let His Neighbor Borrow His Car Once For An Emergency, But Now She Keeps Borrowing It Even For Personal Errands

Lending your car to a neighbor for an emergency is a nice thing to do, but what would you do if a neighbor wanted to borrow you car for things that weren’t emergencies, like running errands? Would you let them, or would you say no?

This man‘s neighbor has gotten in the habit of borrowing his car quite a bit, and he’s sick of it.

He doesn’t want her to borrow it anymore, but he’s wondering if he’s being mean by not letting her borrow it.

AITA for not allowing my neighbor to use my car anymore? I (38M) have a neighbor (45F). I’ve been fairly friendly with her over the past couple of years. We live in a suburban neighborhood, and since I usually work from home, my car often sits in the driveway.

A few months ago, her car was totaled in an accident, and since then, she has been struggling to get a new one due to her financial situation. One day, she asked if she could borrow my car for a day for an emergency. I agreed, as it wasn’t a big deal for me.

This, however, soon turned into a regular occurrence with her asking to borrow my car almost every other day for various reasons: Grocery shopping, picking up her kids, attending meetings, etc. Initially, I didn’t mind as I wanted to help, but it started to become inconvenient.

I felt like she was taking advantage of my generosity. On top of that, I noticed that she was not treating my car respectfully. She was leaving trash inside and not filling up the gas. She even caused a minor dent.

I decided to address this with her and told her she could no longer borrow my car. She seemed taken aback and became upset, stating that she had grown reliant on my assistance and I was being selfish for suddenly denying her access.

Several other neighbors have now heard about our spat. They believe that I was overly harsh as she is a single mother struggling to juggle various responsibilities. But I feel my vehicle was being misused and taken for granted.

I’m trying to be understanding, but at the same time, I feel taken advantage of. So, AITA for not allowing my neighbor to use my car anymore?

