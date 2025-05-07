Olive Garden Customer Said A Man Lashed Out At His Own Child And Then At His Waiter At The Restaurant

It can be hard to mind your own business when someone is being rude and/or ignorant to someone in public.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the incredibly rude man she saw during a night out at an Olive Garden restaurant.

The TikTokker said that the man in the restaurant said to his child, “I hate how you speak. I hate your voice. Nobody can understand you.”

She said, “The boy is probably afraid to speak. You’re doing this in a crowded restaurant. I can only imagine what you do at the house. It was so disgusting and disturbing.”

Next, the angry dad set his sights on his waitress.

The waitress apparently said the word “marinara” the wrong way, and the man made fun of her.

The woman continued, “The waitress leaves, and he just goes right back in to tearing his son apart.”

The man then yelled at the waitress because she put his meal in front of his daughter instead of him.

She explained, “He says, ‘It’s technically mine. So why didn’t you put it in front of me?’”

She then said, “I love Olive Garden. This is the only bad time I’ve ever had there.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Said something on my way out, actually shocked he didn’t follow me out but VERY thankful we were parked close to the doors!”

The things that restaurant servers see on a daily basis…jeez!

