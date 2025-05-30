She Shared That She Made A Lot More Money Than Him, But It Ended Up Ruining Their Relationship

Money causes more fights than just about anything else.

Even when the news about the money is good, it’s still somehow bad, that’s how corrosive a force finances really are.

Check out the details here, but brace yourself first.

AITA for sharing the amount I make annually with my bf and his friend?

Last month, I mentioned to my boyfriend (now ex) that I had recently received a raise at my job. I won’t disclose the exact amount but let’s say my income is decent given my education and experience. My ex (we’ll call him A), on the other hand, works as a maintenance man and is salaried. He makes $400 every two weeks. His friend (we’ll call him T) makes a couple hundred more.

$800 a month would put him decidedly below the poverty line.

She mentions elsewhere that he gets housing through his job, which makes sense, as there’s pretty much nowhere in the country you can afford both rent and food on the kind of budget.

Anyway, A congratulated me on my raise however later that week T texted me saying that I need to stop “bragging about my money” and making A “feel bad about himself.” He stated “no man is ever going to want you if you belittle him. You are very money hungry.”

Obviously nobody likes to feel inferior, and societal norms push us hard to think of a woman earning little as normal, but a man earning little as shameful, which are both stupid.

The trick is in realizing they’re stupid and maneuvering accordingly.

…what? I did not brag about my income, just shared good news about a recent raise I received. Are these two men just insecure that I as a woman make more than them? Otherwise, I feel like they would just be happy for me. Why did they both get upset?

So, what say the comments?

Don’t forget – the stigma on sharing pay information only helps the folks up top.

It’s an emotional thing that needs to be worked through.

Share and share alike.

But in all seriousness, I REALLY hope those dudes can find better gigs.

Because this isn’t worth it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.