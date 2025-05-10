She Tried To Surprise Her Partner With A Thoughtful Breakfast, But When He Ignored Her Effort, She Questioned Whether It Was Even Worth It

Relationships thrive on mutual respect and consideration, but sometimes, one side forgets the basics.

When a simple act of kindness is met with indifference, one woman questions whether her efforts are really being appreciated.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for being upset that my partner started eating something while I was making food for them? I (26f) am pregnant and haven’t been feeling good for a while now.

Today I woke up feeling great, and since my partner (25m) was still asleep, I ran to the store, got a bunch of stuff to make a nice breakfast. As I was starting to cook, they woke up and came downstairs. I told them I didn’t think they’d be up yet and that I was making breakfast for the both of us.

But her partner’s behavior caught her off guard.

Then they blew right past me, grabbed food from the fridge, and started eating that instead. Not even a smile or a good morning kiss, nothing.

Now she doesn’t even want to finish the meal.

Now I don’t even feel like making the food because what’s the point. AITAH or is that just rude?

This behavior falls pretty squarely into the “rude” territory.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her partner’s actions were definitely uncalled for.

This user thinks anyone would be hurt by such a thoughtless gesture.

Even a small acknowledgement would have done the trick here.

It’s the smallest gestures that make the most difference in a relationship.

