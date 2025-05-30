Stubborn Tenant Refused Help From Someone Still Learning, So Their Sink Stayed Clogged Even Longer Than Expected

Not every fix requires a professional when someone’s willing to help.

But when her landlord’s son showed up instead of a licensed plumber, one renter immediately dismissed him without giving him a chance.

And their frustration ended up costing them a timely fix.

AITA for not letting my landlord’s wannabe handyman son fix my clogged sink? My kitchen sink was clogged last night, so I called the landlord. He said, “I’ll send someone over to fix it first thing in the morning.”

Sure enough, someone did show up — but it wasn’t a plumber like I expected. It was his son. He looked at the sink, took a few pictures, and literally posted them on Reddit after watching a YouTube video.

I asked if he was a handyman or plumber, and he said, “Nah, I’m a student studying accounting. Don’t worry, I’ll have this fixed. I’m still learning.” He sat around for a while, then came to me and said he’d be back in an hour because he needed to buy tools from Home Depot. I told him that wouldn’t be necessary and asked him to leave my house.

I later called the landlord and told him he needs to hire a professional—not send over his son who has zero skills or qualifications to fix the issue. He responded with, “I don’t see the issue. He’s still learning and has already fixed plenty of things at my other properties without a problem. I can call a plumber in two days.”

I know he could’ve called a plumber that same day—it was still midday during that call—but he clearly chose not to, just because I hurt his son’s ego and he doesn’t want to spend a few extra bucks. AITA?

It was abundantly clear that this tenant wanted a fast fix, but slamming the door on someone trying to help proved to only hurt their case.

Impatience causes more blockages than a sink ever could.

