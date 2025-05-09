Friend Insists On Watching Star Wars All The Time, But They Don’t Want To Watch it Ever Again

Hey, some people just can’t get into Star Wars…

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

Full disclosure: I’m one of those people.

I understand that the first three films are classics and I think that they’re enjoyable…

I’m just not sure if I ever need to see any of them again as long as I live…

Anyway, read this story from Reddit and see if you think this person is being rude to their friend about their obsession with Star Wars.

AITA for refusing to watch more Star Wars with my friend? “My friend LOVES Star Wars. I personally really struggle to get into them. We’ve watched the entire original trilogy together and I told them that I can definitely appreciate the hype surrounding them and that I love the campiness of it all and the artistry of them.

But…

I also told them that while I can appreciate them, that I don’t enjoy watching them. I know they are movies that my friend holds very dear to their heart, but I feel like watching three of them is enough for me to know that I don’t have any interest in continuing.

Uh oh…

They definitely take my lack of enthusiasm towards Star Wars personally. I end up feeling incredibly guilty for never wanting to watch them. We have had numerous conversations regarding how I feel about it and how they feel about it, and I always feel a jerk. I don’t know if I should just suck it up and get through them all or if I should put my foot down and say that I don’t want them coming over to my apartment to watch movies I have no interest in. AITA?”

Not everyone likes Star Wars, and that’s okay.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

Maybe there is such a thing as too much Star Wars…

