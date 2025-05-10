New Neighbors Want Them To Get Rid Of Their Bees Because Their Son Is Highly Allergic, But They Refuse To Do It

Being neighborly is important, but what are you supposed to do when someone makes what you think is an unreasonable request?

AITA For wanting to keep my bees even though my new neighbor’s son is highly allergic to them? “I have been keeping bees as a hobby for six years now. I have 4 hives in my suburban backyard along with a large garden. My hives are all properly registered and are legal to keep in my town as of right now.

The problem is that my new neighbors have asked me to get rid of my bees. They purchased the house and moved in over the winter and hadn’t noticed my girls until this spring. Apparently their son is highly allergic to bee stings. He has been hospitalized more than once and has to carry an epi pen. They asked nicely but seemed a little upset when I said I don’t think I could do that. They didn’t push the issue with me further but I saw a rant on Nextdoor that I am sure was written by them.

Some time after that some of the bee disliking next door people when to our town board and tried to get bee keeping outlawed in our town. Luckily it didn’t pass and they had mentioned in the minutes that current bee keepers would have to be grandfathered in if it did. Because of that I am even more wary of giving it up in case they do bring this legislation up again If I have active hives I can keep them. My neighbors and I aren’t really on speaking terms now. AITA for wanting to keep doing my hobby?”

