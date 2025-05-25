Student’s Mom Wouldn’t Come To An Award Ceremony, And Even Got Upset When Her Child Asked Her To Be There

When you get an award for a big accomplishment, it is nice to have friends or family there to show their support.

What would you do if you were being recognized by your school and your Mom decided she wasn’t going to show up for the ceremony, even though she easily could have?

That is what the student in this story experienced, and they were upset about it, which made the Mom lash out.

AITA for telling my mom she upset me when she chose not to attend a grad adjacent ceremony? A few days ago I was recognized by my university for my research and the fellowship I got into. I had told my mom two weeks ago about the ceremony and asked her if she could come. She said she wouldn’t be able to because she was working (for context my ceremony started at 6:30 PM and she usually gets home around 5:40ish).

My dad had said “what do you mean you can’t go” and they went back and forth a bit about why she couldn’t leave early. She leaves work early for other things so I genuinely didn’t understand why she couldn’t leave 20 minutes early to give her a bit more time to drive to my university for the ceremony (my university is only about a 15-20 minute drive). Cut to the day before, I asked if she was coming. She said no because she was working. I asked her if she could come if she got off early enough. She didn’t seem to give me an answer but she hummed a “hmmm” when I had asked. I told her it was something important to me and since my dad was unable to go I would really want her there.

She laughed and called me entitled. I told her I wasn’t being entitled for wanting a parent at a ceremony where I was getting an award. She seemed to be laughing it off and she could tell I was clearly a bit annoyed she wasn’t confirming if she was going. I specifically asked if she could go if she got off early enough. Cut to the day of the ceremony. I am getting ready in the bathroom when she comes home. I hear my dad ask if shes going and I hear her no. I was so upset that I left for my ceremony without saying goodbye.

At the ceremony, everyones parents were there. People had flown in to see this years students get recognized and my mom was 20 minutes away, at home, because she didn’t want to sit at a ceremony for me. To say I was heartbroken really is an understatement. I have always understood if there is something going on, but she got home before I even left for the ceremony and still did not go.

Today I asked her why she didnt go and she slammed her cup down and said I told you I wasn’t coming. My dad has made comments about me disturbing the peace in the household. I just wanted a parent to be there on my big day but I feel so guilty for not wanting to talk to her and pretend I’m okay. AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this situation.

