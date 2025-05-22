Woman Tried To Do Something Nice For Her Husband, But When He Criticized The Way She Did The Chore, She Stayed Petty For 40 Years

Some of the best lessons in life come from petty marriage rules.

How would you react if your spouse did your laundry for you? Would you thank them, or would you criticize how they did it?

This woman tried to be the perfect partner by doing her husband’s laundry, but when he didn’t seem to appreciate it, she got petty.

Forty years later, she’s still petty!

Check out the story below for all the details.

Honey, how do you want me to fold your laundry? My parents’ 40th anniversary is coming up, and it reminded me of my mom’s ultimate pettiness. She and my dad moved in together just before they got married. My mom thought she would do the nice wifey thing, and wash and fold his laundry.

This woman was shocked that her husband didn’t appreciate her doing the laundry for him.

When she finished and put it away, she expected my dad to be happy and thankful. Instead, he started criticizing the way she folded his stuff. My mom got annoyed, and said something to the effect of: “Fine, do it yourself next time.” And he has.

So, she lets him do his own laundry… for 40 years!

For 40 years, my mom will always wash her clothes separately. Even if there is only half a load each, my mom will sort out her stuff and wash just her stuff leaving my dad to do his own stuff. This system seems to have worked out well for them as they are still happily married.

And now, their children are also expected to do their own laundry.

It did bleed down through to my brothers and I though. From about age 5. we had to fold and put away our own stuff. And by 8, we were using the washing machine on our own. Happy anniversary, mom and dad. Stay petty!

If you want it done according to your style, then you’re welcome to do it yourself.

