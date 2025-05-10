Young Lady Has Been Paying For Her Friend’s Coffee, But Since Her Friend Hasn’t Paid Her Back, She Thinks Her Friend Is Just Using Her

Returning favors to friends is almost always the right thing to do.

AITA for cancelling on my friend after she wouldn’t pay for our lunch? My friend (17F), let’s call her D, and I (16F) have been friends for about 3 years. We are very close. We hang out outside of school very frequently. We agreed to meet each other for a couple hours to study for our AP test.

For context, every month my parents give me 100 to 200 dollars on a credit card so I can budget out what I’m going to spend for the month. And D has been asking me almost every single day if I can get her coffee before school because I go very frequently.

I’m going to be honest, it does bother me that she asks all the time. That’s considering that she has a bigger amount of money than me, and she could easily just go get one herself before school. And she never offers to pay me back.

So knowing this, I asked her if she could pay for the food at our hang out since I got her about 5 coffees this month without being paid back. She agreed at first, and then said she couldn’t anymore because she needs to buy a different friend a birthday present. I told her that my monthly allowance had run out and that I couldn’t go anymore.

She seemed annoyed, but I didn’t want to ask if she was upset or bring up that I was upset. I feel like it’s very selfish that she asks me for coffee almost every day but then she won’t pay for our most likely 20 dollar meal.

She also asks other people for coffee when I say no. And I feel really used just because I drive to school. She has a license and a car, but her dad drives her.

A friendship requires give and take, not take and take.

