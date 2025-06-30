June 30, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Rude, Rich Guy Sued A Bar Because Their Bubble Blowing Machine Got His Porsche Dirty. So Hundreds Of People Responded With The “Bubble Protest” And Shut Him Down.

by Michael Levanduski

Did you know that there was a ‘bubble protest’ in New Orleans?

This is a protest where everyone gets together to blow bubbles, and this TikToker shows a video of it and explains what it is all about.

The video is very brief, and it has a caption that reads, “A lot of people asked for the back story to the Bubble Protest.”

The caption continues, “Some rich dude in the Quarter threatened to sue a local bar over their bubble machine blowing bubbles on his Porsche.”

Honestly, that video makes this seem like a ton of fun, if nothing else.

The caption on the video goes on, saying, “So the French Quarter reacted!”

It looks like there are hundreds of people out there.

Finally, the caption concludes, “Hundreds of people came out yesterday to blow bubbles in front of his house and tell him – don’t move to New Orleans if you don’t like fun.”

This seems pretty obvious to me.

Why would anyone move to a city like New Orleans and then get upset at the fun and wild atmosphere?

Watch the full video for yourself to see everyone blowing bubbles.

Check out the comments below.

Apparently, this person is famous, but I’m not sure who that is.

This commenter thinks he should just park in a garage.

Like you can sit outside and expect quiet in New Orleans.

What a fun, peaceful, and hopefully effective protest.

Wish I was there.

