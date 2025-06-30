A Tall Boat Crashed Into The Brooklyn Bridge, And An Experienced Mariner Offers A Rational Explanation

A tall ship recently ran into the Brooklyn Bridge, causing serious damage and injuries as well as triggering lots of theories about what happened.

This TikToker has spent years captaining ships, including tall ships like this one, and has taken the time to point out exactly what happened.

She starts off her video by saying, “I need to cut off some conspiracy theories real quick about the ship that hit the Brooklyn Bridge. I am uniquely qualified to talk about this because I’ve been a professional mariner for 25 years and a good chunk of those were spent sailing in New York Harbor.”

She clearly has experience in this area. She goes on to say, “First of all, this ship had NO intention of going under that bridge. They knew full well that they wouldn’t make it. They were backing out of their slip at South Street Seaport. Why were they at South Street Seaport so close to that bridge? Because there’s not a lot of options for a vessel like that to dock in New York.”

That makes sense, it's not like this is a common ship these days.

Later, she explains what she thinks happened, “My hunch is, they were stuck in reverse.”

She also says that this is a very difficult place to sail sometimes, “The East River is gnarly when there’s a lot of current, and I checked the tides and sure enough, it could be up to three knots.”

That makes sense, it is not easy to control large ships like this, especially if you are stuck in reverse.

It is nice to hear a rational explanation of what happened. She wraps up the video by saying, “It’s very very sad, and any time something like this happens, Oh, you bet we reevaluate how we do things and why we are doing them.”

That is really good to know. It is also comforting to hear that the experts will analyze this and make changes as needed.

This type of video is way more valuable than those sensationalistic ones out there.

Check out the full video for yourself to hear her full explanation.

@captainboomies The ship that hit the Brooklyn Bridge probably had a combination of things working against her leading to this tragic loss of sailor lives. ♬ original sound – Captain Boomies

Read on to hear what the people in the comments think of this video.

This person points out that the sailors are still in training.

This commenter really appreciates the explanation.

This person says the news report says they lost power.

Whatever happened, it is good to hear a rational explanation. Hopefully, anyone who is injured will make a full recovery.

