‘Are you going to save thousands?’ – Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX-5 To The CX-30

There are so many things to consider when buying a car and there is no shortage of cards to choose from.

Many people love Mazda SUVs, but it can be hard to know which one to get.

“Should you consider the 2025 Mazda CX-30,” TikToker @carconfections asks in a video, “Over it’s older and bigger sibling the CX-5?”

“It’s going to be $5 to $6000” in savings over the more expensive CX-5.

“But you’re still getting a really nice cabin,” the car expert says from the driver seat.

“You have premium features as well,” including the head-up display and a touchscreen and the “premium LED lights.”

Perhaps the most enticing feature is the 250 horsepower.

It just goes to show that you don’t necessarily need to pay the highest pricing for the best features.

Doing research as a consumer is key to saving money without sacrificing quality.

