June 7, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘Are you going to save thousands?’ – Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX-5 To The CX-30

by Ashley Ashbee

Man demonstrating a Mazda SUV

TikTok/carconfections

There are so many things to consider when buying a car and there is no shortage of cards to choose from.

Many people love Mazda SUVs, but it can be hard to know which one to get.

“Should you consider the 2025 Mazda CX-30,” TikToker @carconfections asks in a video, “Over it’s older and bigger sibling the CX-5?”

Man talking inside a car

TikTok/carconfections

“It’s going to be $5 to $6000” in savings over the more expensive CX-5.

“But you’re still getting a really nice cabin,” the car expert says from the driver seat.

Man talking beside a car

TikTok/carconfections

“You have premium features as well,” including the head-up display and a touchscreen and the “premium LED lights.”

Perhaps the most enticing feature is the 250 horsepower.

Man talking behind a car

It just goes to show that you don’t necessarily need to pay the highest pricing for the best features.

Doing research as a consumer is key to saving money without sacrificing quality.

Watch the full video.

@carconfections

Should you consider the 2025 Mazda CX-30 over its older and bigger sibling, the CX-5?? Well, while you may be saving some money, you will also be sacrificing some space in both the rear seats and cargo area. But, you still get the same Mazda performance, luxury, and refinement for a lower price. Which would you choose? #mazda #mazdacx30 #mazdalovers #mazdaclub #cx30 #suv #crossover #budgetluxury #cars #carreview #luxury #ballinonabduget #carconfections #carsofinstagram #automotive #fyp #youtube

♬ original sound – carconfections

Here is what folks are saying.

It seems popular!

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 8.35.28 PM Are you going to save thousands? Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX 5 To The CX 30

It’s so nice to ride higher.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 8.35.48 PM Are you going to save thousands? Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX 5 To The CX 30

I wonder how it differs from the other models.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 8.36.40 PM Are you going to save thousands? Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX 5 To The CX 30

So many prices have changed!

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 8.36.52 PM Are you going to save thousands? Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX 5 To The CX 30

It seems to have loyal fans.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 8.37.39 PM e1747356594725 Are you going to save thousands? Car Expert Compares The Mazda CX 5 To The CX 30

My parents Mazda SUVs were so cramped.

But to each their own.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter