Customer Ripped Off This Locksmith, So He Let Everyone Know How Bad His New Restaurant Was

Never mess with a locksmith…

Actually, it’s probably a good idea to never mess with anyone, but this story from Reddit really made me wary of locksmiths…

And you’ll see why when you dig in!

This customer admitted to lying to get what he wanted, and the locksmith was out for revenge. Let’s read the whole story.

Lie to get back my $75.00, watch me walk customers away from your business for years! “Many moons ago, I did automotive locksmith work. It was usually for cars that were impounded, repo’d, or people lost their keys. I’d make my rounds once or twice a week to the storage lots and there would be a list waiting for me. One bank lot had a maroon Ford Tempo. I picked the ignition, took the lock out and put a new lock in. Then I made keys for the doors and trunk. I finished up the rest of the lot and left. Back at the office we send the bank our bill and get on with our day.

Huh?

About 2 weeks later, a bank rep (Ed) calls and asks if I could “take care of the customer” for the locksmithing. I asked why. He said the guy was claiming damages and refused to pay. The bank gets to charge the owner all the costs for repo, including locks and keys.

I asked Ed, what damages? Usually people get confused because we changed the ignition locks and their original keys don’t work, but we gave them 2 new keys with the new lock. Their door and trunk keys still worked.

He knew the guy was lying.

Ed said, “the guy said you broke his rear window defroster”. I was laughing. I said “Ed, you know that making keys has nothing to do with his rear defroster, right?” His defogger was broke before the bank took the car and he was using it get out of paying for the keys. Ed agreed, but said his boss was tired of hearing the “jerk scream” (yes he said that). I told Ed not to worry about the $75, they gave us lots of work, please keep sending it. Ed was happy, his boss was happy, I was not. I don’t like when people lie to get over on you, but what could I do.

He talked to the car owner.

Ed sent the guy to my office, and I gave him a check for $75.00. I also told the smug jerk I knew he was lying, that there was no way making keys for his car damaged his rear defogger. His answer, “the bank doesn’t know that”. Now I didn’t like him, but what could I do?

What could I do?

A ha!

I forgot about it for about 6 months, then went to pick up take out at our usual Friday night place (call it A’s). Then I saw it, three doors down, the lying lock guy was opening a new restaurant. He had big signs/billboards in the shopping center complete with his name and photos on the signs. Now I knew what I could do! I went to his restaurant about a week after it opened. My ex wanted to try it out. I was hoping to run into the jerk, but he stayed in the kitchen the whole time. Probably for the best, I more than likely would have done something he’d regret. Well, the food wasn’t bad, but it was nowhere near as good as the other place in the shopping center, A’s, the one we got Friday night take out from.

Hear ye, hear ye!

So I made it a point to tell everyone heading into his restaurant that A’s was better. Every Friday night, I’d tell anyone heading into liar’s if they wanted GOOD food, go to A’s. I used to go into A’s and sit at the bar and have a beer and place the take out order. Now I walked into A’s, ordered, and waited outside near the liar’s place. But it wasn’t just Friday nights I did this. There was an Office Max in the same center. When I would go there, I’d walk over near liar’s and tell as many people near there as I could. Then my kids started taking karate in the same center. Yep, I did my anti word of mouth advertising. I think liar’s restaurant lasted 2, maybe 3 years. I made it a point to talk them down, every chance I could. I know they lost way more than $75.00. I was petty, and I got my revenge.”

That’s a lot of time and effort put into getting back at the car owner. Surely there had to be an easier and quicker form of revenge.

And here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

Payback can be brutal…

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.