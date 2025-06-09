Girlfriend Couldn’t Eat Any Of The Food Made By Her Boyfriend’s Mom Due To Allergies, So She Pulled Out Her Own Food And Started Eating It

Having allergies is tough, but explaining it to people can be more challenging.

What would you do if you went to someone’s house for a meal, and even though they knew about your allergies, all of the food they prepared contained something you were allergic to? Would you go hungry, leave, or come prepared?

This woman was invited to a family dinner at her boyfriend’s house. Due to allergies, she couldn’t eat any of the food.

Read the story below to see how she handled the situation.

AITA for “ruining” my boyfriends family dinner by bringing my own food? I’m 28 years old. I have been with my boyfriend for about a year. I have several food allergies: Gluten, dairy, and shellfish.

This woman reminded her boyfriend’s mom about her allergies.

My boyfriend’s family invited me over for a big homemade dinner. I told his mom ahead of time that I have allergies. She already knew this, but I reminded her because I’ve previously had a couple of incidents with her regarding this.

But there was nothing safe for her at the dinner.

She said, “Don’t worry, we’ll have something for you!” When I got there, everything had at least one ingredient I couldn’t eat. I didn’t want to make a fuss or go hungry, so I discreetly pulled out a Tupperware meal I made it at home and I started eating it.

The family got offended when she brought her own food.

My boyfriend’s mom looked offended. She said I was being disrespectful. I didn’t trust her cooking, she added. Later, my boyfriend told me I embarrassed him. He said I should’ve just “eaten around” the allergens to keep the peace.

How do you eat around allergens?

People who don’t have allergies won’t understand how difficult it is to have one.

