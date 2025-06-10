Grocery Store Workers Told Them They Couldn’t Use Self-Checkout Because They Had Too Many Items, So They Took Their Sweet Time When Checking Out With A Cashier

Things can get pretty darn testy at the grocery store these days!

Use the cashier, not self checkout. “I shop at 7 am on Sunday for groceries, I have for years. Very few people in the grocery store. When Covid hit, my local grocery store decided to close all the cashier lines first thing in the morning and force its customers to use self-checkout.

I was miffed, but I conformed and found to my delight that I could bag my own groceries in an organized manor, it cut down on my grocery bill, as I started to buy less items and it was faster because I didn’t have to sort through the groceries, to pack them as the cashier would overload my packing area. Win, win, win. Then Covid came to an end, and they opened up one cashier in the morning. I continued to go to self-checkout. In an out by 7:30ish.

About a year after, 2022ish, signs went up, 25 items or less. I still went to self-checkout. I had about 35 items. (My usual amount) I was directed to the single cashier that had a line up and no one was in self-checkout.

I looked at the cashier that was monitoring the self-checkout and said, “Really? I there’s no one here and I don’t have a ton of groceries.” She apologized and said it was store policy. I asked them to put on another cashier. There wasn’t anyone due on shift for an hour and I would have to use the cashier.

I went to the line. I was there til after 8, 30 minutes longer than normal, I was really peeved. The following week I shopped, was directed to the cashier. I once again asked for another cashier to be put on. I was denied. Fine by me. When I got up to the cashier there were 5 people behind me with loaded carts.

I turned to the people behind me and said, “I apologize for what I am about to do and I suggest you do the same. They need more cashiers in the morning.” I turned to the cashier and apologized to her. “I apologize but I have instructions for you. Please do not overload the belt, when I nod to you, you may continue scanning. If I ask you to stop, please do and wait until I ask you to resume.” I was sooooo slowwwww.

The customers and cashier were all on board.

I was actually expecting blowback, but the cashier did as I asked, smiling all the way. The customers behind were patient as all get go. Took 10 minutes to pack about 35 items. There were now 15 people waiting. The word had passed down the line. Smirking everywhere. The guy in the line behind me asked the cashier for the same instructions. By the time I reached the front doors I saw the manager hustling out. The following week, I went to shop. 3 cashiers on and a sign that said 35 items or less at the self checkout.”

Sometimes working together is the only thing that will get the manager’s attention and get things changed.

