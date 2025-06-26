He Inherited The Family’s Home And Endured Abuse From His Mom And Brother, So He’s Finally Evicting Them Both Even Though She’s 71 Years Old

It can be hard to set boundaries when the people crossing them are family.

After years of tension, betrayal, and financial imbalance, one homeowner finally chose to reclaim what was theirs — even if it meant evicting their own mother.

AITA for evicting my 71 year old mom Long story short, I inherited a house. My brother and I were both on the deed. He signed his share over to me so he could get more financial aid for college.

Forward 13 years or so, my brother has developed all sorts of bad habits. I got married, and my mom (who lives in the house) hates my husband. Didn’t come to our wedding.

Both Mom and Brother said awful things. My mom even threatened to take me to court because I wouldn’t sign my house over to her.

My brother has never paid a dollar toward anything. My mom has paid for renovations through the years. I pay all the bills (there’s no mortgage or lease). My mom has basically signed everything to my bro (who she knows steals, lies, etc).

I got a lawyer to evict both. And my mom being 71, I feel so guilty, but my therapist and close friends tell me I’m not wrong. AITA?

