Her Friend Wants A Parrot And Needs $2,000 To Buy One, But She Doesn’t Want To Lend Her The Money To Buy Yet Another Pet

Once, a friend called me in tears asking for money.

Her beloved puppy was very sick, and she couldn’t afford the procedure that was likely going to save his life.

I lent her a considerable sum (for me, anyway), and luckily the puppy came through.

Turned out he had just eaten something rubber off of the floor, because dogs are adorable and dumb.

But a pet emergency is one thing.

A pet acquisition on the other hand…

AITA For not lending money to a friend to buy a new pet?

The answer to this one feels like an immediate “no” to me.

My friend (f22) has asked me for 3 consecutive days if I would loan her between 1500 and £2000 for a parrot. She has a history of asking me for money for pets and although she doesn’t owe much, she still owes me for the last loan I gave her.

First of all, WOW parrots are expensive.

Second, WOW having a parrot is unnecessary and not the kind of thing you should go into debt for.

I’ve told her no for the last 3 days but she doesn’t seem to understand why I don’t want to give her the money. I feel bad for not loaning her the money since I can technically afford it, but losing all that money at once makes me feel very scared.

If you can’t afford to buy pets, you probably also can’t afford to feed and take care of them.

Not to mention I’m feeling like I’m being used as a bank at this point. AITA?

Animal neglect, however unintentional, is still harmful.

Talk about a PET peeve.

You shouldn’t even be considering this.

If she needs money for anything, it’s some therapy appointments to get at the root of why she needs so many pets so badly.

This person definitely needs to stop enabling her.

