If You Go To Walmart To Buy Lots Of Gift Cards, You Might Be Given The Third Degree

When buying gift cards at Walmart (or most any other stores), you may have to talk to a manager to get them to finish the purchase.

This is to help prevent people from getting scammed, but this TikToker didn’t like the inconvenience, so she made a video about it.

In the video she talks about her experience, saying, “I went to Walmart today. I had a stack of seven gift cards. The cashier goes, Oh you’ve got to go to customer service to buy that many gift cards.”

She continues the story, saying, “I hand this stack of gift cards to the guy and I’m like, I was told I need to come here to buy them. And he looks at me and he was like, ‘who are these for?’ And I was like, ‘None of your business.'”

I can see why she would be annoyed with being interrogated like this.

After she told him that they were for gifts, they were still worried about it, so she says, “and he was like, ‘who is telling you to buy these?’ And I was like, ‘No one told me to buy these.’ And he was like, ‘do you feel like you’re being scammed?’

Wow, this customer service guy is persistent, but if she were being scammed, he would be the hero.

She finally realized what he was doing, and she explains, “It struck me that people get scammed and they are told to go buy gift cards and stuff, but…”

Sure, it is annoying that the customer service guy was giving her the third degree, but he was trying to keep her safe.

She should be more understanding.

Extra security is annoying, until it is you they are protecting.

Nobody wants to get scammed.

