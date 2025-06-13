Man Asked His Girlfriend If She Had History With Her Flirty Guy Friend, She Said It Was “None Of His Business,” So He Broke Up With Her On The Spot

It’s hard to trust someone new when your past has left scars.

So, what would you do if your new partner told you their past was off limits, even when it involved someone they are still friends with?

Would you let it go and see how it plays out?

Or would you cut ties before history repeats itself?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH for breaking up with my new gf because she said her past is none of my business? So, I recently got together with my now ex. Things were going well during the dating stage. Throughout, she introduced me to some of her friends, including a male friend of hers. She had other male friends, but this one in particular made me feel uncomfortable with how he acted with my new girlfriend. So, I asked my girlfriend if there was any history between them.

He wasn’t dealing with anything like that again.

My GF then says, “That is none of your business, my past is none of your business.” Honestly, I’ve been here before. Another ex I had did this stuff and then cheated on me. So I told her we were done right there and then. I don’t think she expected me to actually break up with her then. She followed me to my car and said we could talk about this. But I told her no. If she’s going to be like that, it’s better if we aren’t together. AITA?

Wow! She’s going to have a hard time catching a guy with that attitude.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

For this person, there are red flags.

As this person points out, you should always trust your gut.

Yes, it should’ve been a simple answer.

This person thinks he has the right to ask about her past.

He did the right thing.

That relationship sounds like it was doomed from the start.

